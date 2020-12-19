On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Iona 72, Rider 64

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

IONA (4-3)

Joseph 5-7 3-7 13, van Eyck 2-8 0-2 5, Gist 3-9 7-9 15, JeanLouis 3-4 0-0 9, Ross 7-9 6-8 25, Koroma 2-5 1-2 5, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 17-28 72.

RIDER (1-5)

Ogemuno-Johnson 0-4 4-6 4, Ings 4-8 2-4 10, McQuarter 7-13 6-7 20, Murray 3-7 9-10 15, Pope 2-9 0-0 5, Powell 2-6 0-0 4, Bladen 2-4 2-2 6, Benson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 23-29 64.

Halftime_Iona 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Iona 11-23 (Ross 5-6, JeanLouis 3-4, Gist 2-6, van Eyck 1-5, Koroma 0-1, Myers 0-1), Rider 1-9 (Pope 1-2, Benson 0-1, McQuarter 0-1, Murray 0-1, Powell 0-4). Fouled Out_van Eyck, Koroma. Rebounds_Iona 23 (Joseph 9), Rider 30 (McQuarter 8). Assists_Iona 18 (Gist 10), Rider 4 (McQuarter, Pope, Powell, Benson 1). Total Fouls_Iona 21, Rider 26.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine