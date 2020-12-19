Iona 72, Rider 64

IONA (4-3)

Joseph 5-7 3-7 13, van Eyck 2-8 0-2 5, Gist 3-9 7-9 15, JeanLouis 3-4 0-0 9, Ross 7-9 6-8 25, Koroma 2-5 1-2 5, Myers 0-1 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-43 17-28 72.

RIDER (1-5)

Ogemuno-Johnson 0-4 4-6 4, Ings 4-8 2-4 10, McQuarter 7-13 6-7 20, Murray 3-7 9-10 15, Pope 2-9 0-0 5, Powell 2-6 0-0 4, Bladen 2-4 2-2 6, Benson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-52 23-29 64.

Halftime_Iona 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Iona 11-23 (Ross 5-6, JeanLouis 3-4, Gist 2-6, van Eyck 1-5, Koroma 0-1, Myers 0-1), Rider 1-9 (Pope 1-2, Benson 0-1, McQuarter 0-1, Murray 0-1, Powell 0-4). Fouled Out_van Eyck, Koroma. Rebounds_Iona 23 (Joseph 9), Rider 30 (McQuarter 8). Assists_Iona 18 (Gist 10), Rider 4 (McQuarter, Pope, Powell, Benson 1). Total Fouls_Iona 21, Rider 26.

