Iona goes up against Morgan State

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Morgan State (1-1) vs. Iona (1-1)

Hynes Athletics Center, New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Iona both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Iona earned an 82-74 win at Hofstra on Saturday, while Morgan State won 102-94 at home against Lincoln (PA) on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Iona’s Isaiah Ross, Nelly Junior Joseph and Ryan Myers have combined to account for 67 percent of all Gaels scoring this season.ROBUST ROSS: Ross has connected on 52.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 73 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

