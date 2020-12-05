Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78

WISCONSIN (1-1)
Lewis 7-11 3-4 17, Stapleton 3-8 0-0 6, Hilliard 11-17 4-4 26, Moschkau 3-12 0-0 7, Pospisilova 3-7 0-0 9, Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0, Luehring 0-3 1-2 1, Douglass 1-4 0-0 2, Schramek 1-5 4-7 6, Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 14-19 78
IOWA (3-0)
Warnock 5-9 0-0 12, Czinano 9-14 0-2 18, Clark 8-23 4-6 23, Marshall 6-10 0-0 15, Martin 1-5 0-0 3, Cook 1-2 0-1 2, Meyer 0-2 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 1-1 0-0 3, Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 2-3 2-2 6, Jensen 1-1 0-0 3, Wetering 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-72 6-11 85
|Wisconsin
|15
|20
|16
|27
|—
|78
|Iowa
|24
|16
|21
|24
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 4-21 (Hilliard 0-2, Moschkau 1-7, Pospisilova 3-4, Luehring 0-3, Douglass 0-2, Schramek 0-3), Iowa 11-28 (Warnock 2-4, Clark 3-10, Marshall 3-5, Martin 1-4, Meyer 0-1, Sevillian 1-1, Taiwo 0-1, Jensen 1-1, Wetering 0-1). Assists_Wisconsin 15 (Hilliard 6), Iowa 22 (Martin 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 49 (Lewis 4-11), Iowa 33 (Czinano 3-9). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 11, Iowa 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_325.
