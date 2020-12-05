On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Iowa 85, Wisconsin 78

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 6:07 pm
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (1-1)

Lewis 7-11 3-4 17, Stapleton 3-8 0-0 6, Hilliard 11-17 4-4 26, Moschkau 3-12 0-0 7, Pospisilova 3-7 0-0 9, Stauffacher 0-0 0-0 0, Luehring 0-3 1-2 1, Douglass 1-4 0-0 2, Schramek 1-5 4-7 6, Thompson 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-69 14-19 78

IOWA (3-0)

Warnock 5-9 0-0 12, Czinano 9-14 0-2 18, Clark 8-23 4-6 23, Marshall 6-10 0-0 15, Martin 1-5 0-0 3, Cook 1-2 0-1 2, Meyer 0-2 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 1-1 0-0 3, Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 2-3 2-2 6, Jensen 1-1 0-0 3, Wetering 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-72 6-11 85

Wisconsin 15 20 16 27 78
Iowa 24 16 21 24 85

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 4-21 (Hilliard 0-2, Moschkau 1-7, Pospisilova 3-4, Luehring 0-3, Douglass 0-2, Schramek 0-3), Iowa 11-28 (Warnock 2-4, Clark 3-10, Marshall 3-5, Martin 1-4, Meyer 0-1, Sevillian 1-1, Taiwo 0-1, Jensen 1-1, Wetering 0-1). Assists_Wisconsin 15 (Hilliard 6), Iowa 22 (Martin 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Wisconsin 49 (Lewis 4-11), Iowa 33 (Czinano 3-9). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 11, Iowa 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_325.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit