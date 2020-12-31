Trending:
Iowa 90, Rutgers 84

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 6:28 pm
< a min read
      

RUTGERS (5-2)

Gilles 6-10 0-0 14, Singleton 1-1 0-0 2, Broughton 0-3 0-0 0, Guirantes 10-20 9-9 34, Mack 4-12 2-2 12, Johnson 6-11 4-4 18, Cornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Lafayette 0-0 0-0 0, Martino 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 2-3 0-1 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-60 15-16 84

IOWA (6-1)

Warnock 6-9 1-1 18, Czinano 6-10 5-5 17, Clark 8-16 9-11 28, Marshall 4-7 0-0 10, Martin 4-4 3-4 12, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Sevillian 0-0 0-0 0, Goodman 1-2 0-0 2, Jensen 1-1 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-49 18-21 90

Rutgers 12 28 16 28 84
Iowa 28 14 21 27 90

3-Point Goals_Rutgers 11-27 (Gilles 2-4, Broughton 0-1, Guirantes 5-11, Mack 2-7, Johnson 2-4), Iowa 12-22 (Warnock 5-7, Clark 3-8, Marshall 2-5, Martin 1-1, Jensen 1-1). Assists_Rutgers 17 (Mack 6), Iowa 18 (Clark 6). Fouled Out_Rutgers Gilles, Johnson. Rebounds_Rutgers 22 (Gilles 4-6), Iowa 29 (Team 3-3). Total Fouls_Rutgers 22, Iowa 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_328.

