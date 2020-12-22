Iowa 92, W. Illinois 65

W. ILLINOIS (1-7)

Zars 2-4 0-0 5, Gilmore 4-7 6-7 15, Lutz 2-6 1-2 5, Nichols 4-10 1-2 9, Pryor 1-7 0-0 3, Dins 0-5 0-2 0, Flanagan 1-2 0-0 2, Courier 0-0 0-0 0, Flores 3-5 0-0 9, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0, Deets 2-7 0-0 6, McDermott 1-3 3-4 5, Mock 2-4 1-2 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 12-19 65

IOWA (5-1)

Czinano 7-11 5-6 19, Clark 3-15 6-7 13, Marshall 4-11 2-2 11, Martin 2-2 0-0 6, Sevillian 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 5-5 2-2 12, Meyer 4-8 3-3 13, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Taiwo 0-1 0-0 0, Goodman 4-9 4-4 12, Jensen 0-5 0-0 0, Wetering 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-73 22-24 92

W. Illinois 16 13 17 19 — 65 Iowa 18 23 27 24 — 92

3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 9-34 (Zars 1-2, Gilmore 1-2, Lutz 0-2, Nichols 0-2, Pryor 1-6, Dins 0-4, Flores 3-4, Deets 2-7, McDermott 0-2, Mock 1-3), Iowa 6-23 (Clark 1-6, Marshall 1-4, Martin 2-2, Sevillian 0-1, Meyer 2-5, Taiwo 0-1, Jensen 0-3, Wetering 0-1). Assists_W. Illinois 16 (Flores 7), Iowa 21 (Clark 10). Fouled Out_W. Illinois Gilmore. Rebounds_W. Illinois 35 (Team 3-4), Iowa 48 (Goodman 6-9). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 23, Iowa 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_344.

