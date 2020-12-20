Iowa St. 60, Jackson St. 45

JACKSON ST. (0-5)

Hicks 0-5 0-0 0, McKinnis 6-10 3-4 15, Evans 3-12 1-2 7, James 0-5 2-2 2, Jarrett 4-18 8-8 18, Quinlan 0-1 1-2 1, Bariffe-Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Tate 1-5 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 0-1 0, McClelland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-58 15-19 45.

IOWA ST. (2-4)

Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Young 8-14 2-2 18, Bolton 2-8 1-2 6, Coleman-Lands 6-12 2-2 16, Dubar 1-2 1-2 3, Walker 1-2 0-1 2, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-2 4-4 6, Foster 1-1 2-2 4, Conditt 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 12-15 60.

Halftime_Iowa St. 25-19. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 2-12 (Jarrett 2-8, James 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Tate 0-2), Iowa St. 4-13 (Coleman-Lands 2-5, Johnson 1-2, Bolton 1-4, Harris 0-2). Rebounds_Jackson St. 32 (McKinnis 7), Iowa St. 39 (Coleman-Lands 9). Assists_Jackson St. 7 (Evans, Jarrett 3), Iowa St. 8 (Bolton 5). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 18, Iowa St. 15. A_849 (14,384).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.