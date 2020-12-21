On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Italian club Genoa replaces coach after slow start

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 12:17 pm
GENOA, Italy (AP) — Davide Ballardini will coach Genoa for the fourth time after the Italian club hired him on Monday, replacing Rolando Maran with the team stuck in the relegation zone following a 2-0 loss to Benevento.

Genoa has just one victory in 13 games in Serie A and was in 19th place as it prepared to play at Spezia on Wednesday.

The team has been winless in the league since its season-opening victory over Crotone on Sept. 20. It has also won two Italian Cup games.

In a brief statement, the team said the 57-year-old Maran had been fired after four months on the job.

“The club thanks the coach and his staff for their commitment,” it said.

In the 2013-14 season, Maran was fired twice by the same club — Catania.

Genoa’s team was struck hard by the coronavirus in late September with at least 14 positive cases among players and staff.

Ballardini first coached Genoa in 2010-11. He has also coached Lazio, Palermo, Cagliari and Bologna.

