IUPUI 69, Tennessee St. 66

TENNESSEE ST. (0-2)
Johnson 8-13 1-3 17, Linder 3-4 1-2 7, Barrett 2-4 0-0 4, Freeman 5-15 4-4 14, Johal 1-7 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 3-8 0-0 8, Mohamed 4-12 2-4 11, Moody 0-4 1-2 1, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Womack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-69 9-15 66.
IUPUI (1-0)
Goss 1-5 5-6 7, Pandev 2-7 0-0 5, Burk 6-15 4-7 18, Depersia 3-6 3-4 10, Harvey 3-9 0-0 7, McClure 1-5 0-0 2, LaStrap 3-6 3-5 9, Seay 2-5 1-2 7, Georgiadis 0-0 2-2 2, Carrasco 1-1 0-1 2, Shirley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 18-27 69.
Halftime_IUPUI 41-37. 3-Point Goals_Tennessee St. 3-17 (Fitzgerald 2-4, Mohamed 1-4, Moody 0-1, Barrett 0-2, Freeman 0-3, Johal 0-3), IUPUI 7-20 (Seay 2-3, Burk 2-6, Depersia 1-1, Pandev 1-2, Harvey 1-5, Goss 0-1, LaStrap 0-1, McClure 0-1). Fouled Out_Linder. Rebounds_Tennessee St. 40 (Johnson 8), IUPUI 38 (Goss 16). Assists_Tennessee St. 14 (Freeman, Johal 3), IUPUI 14 (Depersia 8). Total Fouls_Tennessee St. 24, IUPUI 16.
