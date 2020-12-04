On Air: This Just In
Jackson leads Tulsa over Texas-Arlington 79-64

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 7:19 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Darien Jackson registered 10 points and nine rebounds as Tulsa beat Texas-Arlington 79-64 on Friday.

Elijah Joiner had 14 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (1-2). Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.

Sam Griffin had 13 points and David Azore added 11 points for the Mavericks (1-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

