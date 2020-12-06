Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jackson scores 12 to carry Drake over St. Ambrose 97-53

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:35 pm
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jonah Jackson had 12 points off the bench to lift Drake to a 97-53 win over St. Ambrose on Sunday.

Okay Djamgouz had 12 points for Drake (4-0). Bryceson Burns added 11 points and Joseph Yesufu had 10.

John Kerr had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Bees.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit