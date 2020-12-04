On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Jackson scores 20 to lift Toledo over Eastern Michigan 91-74

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 9:45 pm
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Marreon Jackson had 20 points as Toledo got past Eastern Michigan 91-74 on Friday night in a Mid-American Conference opener for each team.

Setric Millner Jr. had 17 points for Toledo (3-2). Spencer Littleson added 14 points and Keshaun Saunders had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Ty Groce had 21 points for the Eagles (0-2). Bryce McBride added 15 points and Miles Gibson had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

