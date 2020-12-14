On Air: Panel Discussions
Jackson St. takes on La. Tech

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:15 pm
< a min read
      

Jackson State (0-2) vs. Louisiana Tech (4-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Louisiana Tech look to bounce back from losses. Jackson State fell 80-45 at Mississippi on Thursday. Louisiana Tech lost 61-56 to Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kalob Ledoux, JaColby Pemberton, Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Amorie Archibald and Isaiah Crawford have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 77 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Tristan Jarrett has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 69.8.

UPPING THE ANTE: Louisiana Tech’s defense has forced 13.5 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 16.7 takeaways over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

