Jacksonville 78, Presbyterian 65

PRESBYTERIAN (0-1)
McCormack 4-9 2-2 12, Graham 7-11 0-1 15, Harrison 6-19 1-5 17, Isler 2-5 3-7 8, Le Gregam 0-3 2-2 2, Jenkins 3-8 0-0 7, Ferguson 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-58 8-17 65.
JACKSONVILLE (3-0)
James 7-13 0-0 18, Workman 7-10 0-0 15, Arnold 0-3 1-2 1, Davis 7-8 0-1 14, Romich 1-4 0-0 3, Sides 2-3 0-0 5, Wood 3-7 10-13 16, Z.Boozer 0-1 0-1 0, Kamara 2-3 0-0 4, C.Boozer 1-2 0-0 2, Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 11-17 78.
Halftime_Jacksonville 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 9-25 (Harrison 4-7, McCormack 2-7, Graham 1-2, Isler 1-2, Jenkins 1-6, Le Gregam 0-1), Jacksonville 7-14 (James 4-6, Workman 1-1, Sides 1-2, Romich 1-3, Arnold 0-1, Davis 0-1). Fouled Out_Le Gregam. Rebounds_Presbyterian 31 (McCormack, Harrison 9), Jacksonville 32 (Arnold 8). Assists_Presbyterian 10 (McCormack 3), Jacksonville 14 (Workman, Wood 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 19, Jacksonville 19. A_180 (1,360).
