Jaguars will be without punter at Ravens because of illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a punter at Baltimore on Sunday.

Logan Cooke didn’t make the trip Saturday evening because of an undisclosed illness and was eventually ruled out. Jacksonville initially listed Cooke as questionable before downgrading him 90 minutes later.

It’s unclear what the Jaguars (1-12) will do without Cooke. Because they don’t have a backup punter on the roster or the practice squad, placekicker Aldrick Rosas likely will handle all the team’s kicking duties. Either quarterback Gardner Minshew, backup Mike Glennon or receiver Chris Conley will be called on to serve as Rosas’ holder on extra points and field goals.

