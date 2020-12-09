Trending:
James carries Jacksonville past Florida National 78-69

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:12 pm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dontarius James tied his career high with 23 points as Jacksonville defeated Florida National 78-69 on Wednesday night.

Diante Wood had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Jacksonville (4-2). Mo Arnold added seven rebounds.

Jose Benitez had 17 points for the Conquistadors. Jeffery Hernandez added 15 points and eight rebounds. Kenneth Santos had 14 points.

