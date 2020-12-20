On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
James carries North Alabama over Freed-Hardeman 82-56

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 6:30 pm
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mervin James had 20 points and 11 rebounds as North Alabama easily beat Freed-Hardeman 82-56 on Sunday.

Emanuel Littles had 14 points and 17 rebounds for North Alabama (4-2). Jamari Blackmon added 14 points. Payton Youngblood had 11 points.

Jeremiah Alexander had 18 points and seven rebounds for Freed-Hardeman. Kortland Martin added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

