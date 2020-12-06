Trending:
James leads North Alabama over Carver College 107-40

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:45 pm
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Mervin James had a career-high 25 points and Payton Youngblood added 22 points as North Alabama routed Carver College 107-40 on Sunday.

Jamari Blackmon had 15 points for North Alabama (2-0). Detalian Brown added 12 points. James shot 8 for 10 from the field and he added eight rebounds.

Stephon Augusta had 15 points for the Cougars. Bryson Scott added three blocks and Glenn Sims had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

