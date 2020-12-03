James Madison 71, Virginia 67

JAMES MADISON (2-1)
Diouf 4-9 1-2 9, Tucker 0-7 2-2 2, Jefferson 5-10 3-4 14, McDaniel 3-12 0-0 7, Tinsley 4-11 0-0 9, Goodman 2-3 0-1 4, Hazell 6-9 0-0 16, Ouderkirk 4-6 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 6-9 71
VIRGINIA (0-3)
Jefferson 7-9 0-0 14, Maupin 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 7-12 1-2 16, Pitts 1-2 1-2 3, Toi 6-15 2-2 17, Bristol 0-0 1-2 1, Horton 1-1 0-0 2, Lawson 5-12 0-0 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-53 5-8 67
|James Madison
|12
|22
|25
|12
|—
|71
|Virginia
|13
|13
|22
|19
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_James Madison 9-24 (Jefferson 1-4, McDaniel 1-7, Tinsley 1-5, Hazell 4-5, Ouderkirk 2-3), Virginia 6-12 (Miller 1-2, Pitts 0-1, Toi 3-6, Lawson 2-3). Assists_James Madison 13 (Tinsley 6), Virginia 15 (Toi 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_James Madison 38 (Diouf 6-10), Virginia 29 (Jefferson 3-5). Total Fouls_James Madison 13, Virginia 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_250.
