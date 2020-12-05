Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jenkins hits 7 3s, scores 25; UNLV beats Kansas State 68-58

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 10:27 pm
< a min read
      

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — David Jenkins Jr. scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Bryce Hamilton finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and UNLV beat Kansas State 68-58 on Saturday night.

Jenkins, who sat out last season after transferring from South Dakota State, hit 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Caleb Grill added 12 points for UNLV (1-4). The Runnin’ Rebels had lost their first four games of a season for the first time since 1994-95.

Antonio Gordon hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup before Mike McGuirl hit two free throws to cap a 7-1 spurt that trimmed Kansas State’s deficit to 56-53 with 5:55 to play. But Jenkins hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 12-2 run, including a jumper by Jenkins that gave UNLV a 68-55 lead with 13 seconds left.

McGuirl led the Wildcats (1-3) with 17 points. Nijel Pack added nine points, seven assists and five rebounds.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Runnin’ Rebels shot 52% from the field, 44% from behind the arc, and never trailed.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit