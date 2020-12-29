On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Johnson carries Lipscomb over Freed-Hardeman 93-72

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 10:34 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Johnson matched his career high with 25 points as Lipscomb easily defeated NAIA-member Freed-Hardeman 93-72 on Tuesday night.

Johnson made 10 of 12 shots.

Romeao Ferguson had 16 points for Lipscomb (5-5). Carson Cary added 14 points. Tommy Murr had 10 points.

Lipscomb posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Lipscomb totaled 49 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jon Moore had 13 points for the Lions. Logan Bonds added 12 points. Ryley McClaran had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

