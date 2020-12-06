Trending:
Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin over LSU-Alexandria 97-79

December 6, 2020 8:53 pm
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson scored 29 points as Stephen F. Austin topped NAIA member LSU-Alexandria 97-79 on Sunday.

Nigel Hawkins had 18 points for the Lumberjacks (3-0). Calvin Solomon added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Roti Ware had 12 points and seven assists.

Jordan Adebutu had 20 points for the Generals. Jakemin Abney added 19 points. Rodney Munson had 11 points.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

