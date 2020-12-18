On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Johnson leads Georgia St. past Carver College 122-57

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 5:36 pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Evan Johnson had 20 points as Georgia State romped past Carver College 122-57 on Friday.

Eliel Nsoseme had 16 points and nine rebounds for Georgia State (5-1). Justin Roberts added 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Kaleb Scott had 14 points.

Georgia State is undefeated (3-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Antwon Ferrell had 19 points for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 12 games. Paul Hepburn added 15 points. Bryson Scott had eight rebounds.

Georgia State plays College of Charleston at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

