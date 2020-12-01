Trending:
Johnson scores 14 to lead Dayton over Eastern Illinois 66-63

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 9:43 pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Chase Johnson had 14 points and seven rebounds as Dayton edged past Eastern Illinois 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Crutcher made two free throws with 12 seconds left, and Josiah Wallace missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

Ibi Watson had 16 points and six rebounds for Dayton (1-0). Crutcher finished with 13 points and six assists, and Jordy Tshimanga had 10 points.

Marvin Johnson had 14 points for the Panthers (0-3). Mack Smith added 13 points. Wallace, whose 19 points per game entering the contest led the Panthers, had only six points (3 of 14).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

