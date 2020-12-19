On Air: Meet the Press
Johnston, Smith lead Stetson over Carver College 95-51

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 8:35 pm
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Chase Johnston had 19 points to lead five Stetson players in double figures as the Hatters rolled past Carver College 95-51 on Saturday night.

Josh Smith added 16 points for the Hatters (2-4). Mahamadou Diawara chipped in 13, Joel Kabimba scored 12 and Rob Perry had 11. Smith also had seven rebounds.

Paul Hepburn had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Cougars, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to 13 games. Bryson Scott added 14 points. Glenn Sims had five assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

