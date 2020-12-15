On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Jones’ double-double sends Oral Roberts past NAIA Bacone

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 10:44 pm
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — D’Mauria Jones had a career-high 16 points with a career-high 21 rebounds off the bench to lift Oral Roberts to a 96-65 win over NAIA-member Bacone on Tuesday night.

Kareem Thompson had 13 points and six rebounds for Oral Roberts (3-3). DeShang Weaver added 13 points. Carlos Jurgens had 12 points and six rebounds.

Dean Austin had 30 points for the Warriors. LaCorian Ballard added 10 points. Pernell Morsette had 10 points.

Oral Roberts plays Oklahoma on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

