Jones leads Coastal Carolina past NC Central 78-71

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 8:44 pm
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — DeVante’ Jones scored 19 points as Coastal Carolina topped NC Central 78-71 on Monday night.

Tyrik Dixon and Deanthony Tipler added 16 points each, and Ebrima Dibba had 10 points and seven assists for Coastal Carolina (3-0).

C.J. Keyser had 19 points for the Eagles (1-2). Jahnathan Maxwell added 13 points, and Deven Palmer had 10 points and six rebounds.

