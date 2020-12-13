On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Jones leads UNC-Asheville over High Point 90-84 in OT

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 4:56 pm
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tajion Jones scored 19 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, to lead five UNC-Asheville players in double figures as the Bulldogs topped High Point 90-84 in overtime on Sunday.

LJ Thorpe added 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-0 Big South). Coty Jude chipped in 14 with a trio of 3-pointers, Lavar Batts Jr. scored 11 and Evan Clayborne had 10. Thorpe also had six assists.

John-Michael Wright had 22 points for the Panthers (1-4, 0-2). Lydell Elmore added 13 points. Ahmil Flowers had 11 points and six rebounds.

UNC Asheville missed two 3-pointers at the end of regulation, but Jute hit from distance to kick off the overtime and then added three free throws as the Bulldogs took control.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

