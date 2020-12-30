On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jones scores 23 to lift UNC Asheville past Longwood 80-73

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 6:25 pm
< a min read
      

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tajion Jones had 23 points as UNC Asheville defeated Longwood 80-73 on Wednesday.

LJ Thorpe had 18 points and five assists for UNC Asheville (4-4, 3-0 Big South Conference). Evan Clayborne added 12 points and nine rebounds. Lavar Batts Jr. had eight assists. Trent Stephney, whose 10 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Bulldogs, was held to three points.

DeShaun Wade had 19 points for the Lancers (1-8, 0-3), who have now lost five straight games. Christian Wilson added 15 points and Heru Bligen had six rebounds.

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier