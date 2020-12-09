Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jones scores 33 to lead Southern Utah past Utah Valley 81-71

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:36 pm
< a min read
      

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones had a career-high 33 points as Southern Utah topped Utah Valley 81-71 on Wednesday night.

Jones made 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Maizen Fausett had 19 points for Southern Utah (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Harrison Butler added 10 points and Dre Marin had six rebounds.

Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for the Wolverines (2-2). Jordan Brinson added 18 points. Trey Woodbury had 15 points and six rebounds.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships