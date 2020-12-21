Jones, UNC-Asheville visit Marshall

UNC-Asheville (3-3) vs. Marshall (5-1)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tajion Jones and UNC-Asheville will take on Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. The senior Jones has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Kinsey, a junior, is averaging 21.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has relied heavily on its seniors. Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jarrod West has accounted for 43 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Herd have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Marshall has an assist on 52 of 91 field goals (57.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while UNC-Asheville has assists on 50 of 91 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall has averaged 83.4 points per game over its last five games. The Thundering Herd have given up only 74 points per game over that span.

