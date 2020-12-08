Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jose Cruz Jr. joins Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 9:03 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Former outfielder José Cruz Jr. is joining the Detroit Tigers’ coaching staff.

The team announced Tuesday that the 46-year-old Cruz will focus on hitting instruction. He played 12 years in the majors, batting .247 with 204 home runs and a .783 OPS for Seattle, Toronto, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Boston, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego and Houston from 1997-2008.

This is Cruz’s first spot on a big league coaching staff. After retiring as a player, he joined the MLBPA’s player services department in 2013 and later was a television analyst for ESPN. His son, Trei, was drafted by the Tigers in the third round this year.

Cruz was selected third overall by the Mariners in the 1995 draft out of Rice University. His father was a two-time All-Star outfielder with Houston during a 19-year major league career.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps staff member works to improve support of Deaf Volunteers