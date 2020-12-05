On Air: Federal News Network program
Joyce scores 23 to lift Air Force past Lamar 59-44

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:36 pm
< a min read
      

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Chris Joyce tied his career high with 23 points as Air Force topped Lamar 59-44 on Saturday.

Keaton Van Soelen had 15 points and five assists for Air Force (2-1). Glen McClintock added seven rebounds.

Quinlan Bennett had 10 points for the Cardinals (0-4). Avery Sullivan added 10 points and nine rebounds. Ellis Jefferson had six rebounds.

Anderson Kopp, who led the Cardinals in scoring heading into the contest with 19.0 points per game, had only eight points (4 of 13).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved.

