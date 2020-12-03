On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JSU squares up against FIU

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Jacksonville State (3-1) vs. Florida International (3-0)

Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and Florida International both look to put winning streaks together . Jacksonville State won easily 85-66 over Mobile on Monday. Florida International is coming off a 96-76 home win over Central Michigan on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The dynamic Antonio Daye, Jr. is putting up 18.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Panthers. Radshad Davis has paired with Daye, and is putting up 15.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. The Gamecocks have been led by Darian Adams, who is averaging 13 points.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Florida International has scored 87.7 points per game and allowed 77.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida International as a collective unit has made 14 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

