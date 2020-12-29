On Air: Press Conference USA
Kansas 78, New Mexico St. 59

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 3:37 pm
NEW MEXICO ST. (2-5)

Terrell 2-5 0-0 4, Atkinson 0-1 0-0 0, Echols 1-11 1-2 3, Inoussa 2-8 1-2 6, Prince 11-16 0-0 22, Harper 1-1 1-2 3, Sule 0-1 0-0 0, Colaivalu 0-3 0-0 0, Grays 1-6 0-0 2, Soderqvist 3-9 0-0 8, Bradley 2-7 1-3 5, Donaldson 1-2 0-0 2, Kaiser 2-3 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-73 4-9 59

KANSAS (5-2)

Chatzileonti 3-9 5-5 11, Stephens 2-2 4-4 9, Kersgieter 4-14 5-5 14, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 4-5 3-4 13, Prater 2-4 1-2 6, Helgren 1-1 1-2 3, Merriweather 0-0 0-0 0, Brosseau 4-13 2-2 10, Franklin 4-5 2-3 10, Jessen 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 23-27 78

New Mexico St. 7 20 18 14 59
Kansas 20 18 24 16 78

3-Point Goals_New Mexico St. 3-16 (Echols 0-1, Inoussa 1-4, Grays 0-1, Soderqvist 2-8, Bradley 0-1, Donaldson 0-1), Kansas 5-16 (Chatzileonti 0-1, Stephens 1-1, Kersgieter 1-5, Thomas 2-3, Prater 1-2, Brosseau 0-4). Assists_New Mexico St. 12 (Echols 3), Kansas 13 (Stephens 3). Fouled Out_Kansas Helgren. Rebounds_New Mexico St. 34 (Terrell 3-8), Kansas 47 (Jessen 3-4). Total Fouls_New Mexico St. 20, Kansas 17. Technical Fouls_New Mexico St. Echols 1. A_348.

