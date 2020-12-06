Trending:
Kansas City 22, Denver 16

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 11:29 pm
Denver 3 7 6 0 16
Kansas City 3 6 10 3 22

First Quarter

Den_FG McManus 53, 3:58.

KC_FG Butker 35, :20.

Second Quarter

Den_Patrick 5 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 6:26.

KC_FG Butker 24, 2:42.

KC_FG Butker 23, :00.

Third Quarter

KC_FG Butker 31, 10:32.

Den_Patrick 10 pass from Lock (pass failed), 3:50.

KC_Kelce 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:06.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 48, 1:04.

A_12,578.

___

Den KC
First downs 19 25
Total Net Yards 330 447
Rushes-yards 33-179 22-134
Passing 151 313
Punt Returns 1–2 1-5
Kickoff Returns 3-77 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-28-2 25-40-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 1-5
Punts 3-38.3 3-37.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-31 5-44
Time of Possession 30:31 29:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 15-131, Lindsay 14-26, Hamler 2-13, Lock 2-9. Kansas City, Bell 11-40, Williams 6-38, Hill 1-30, Mahomes 4-26.

PASSING_Denver, Lock 15-28-2-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 25-40-0-318.

RECEIVING_Denver, Fant 4-57, Patrick 4-44, Hamler 2-16, Vannett 2-7, Cleveland 1-11, Gordon 1-11, Jeudy 1-5. Kansas City, Kelce 8-136, Hill 6-58, Watkins 4-35, Robinson 2-39, Bell 2-15, Hardman 1-15, Keizer 1-15, Williams 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 57.

