Kansas City 22, Denver 16

|Denver
|3
|7
|6
|0
|—
|16
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|10
|3
|—
|22
First Quarter
Den_FG McManus 53, 3:58.
KC_FG Butker 35, :20.
Second Quarter
Den_Patrick 5 pass from Lock (McManus kick), 6:26.
KC_FG Butker 24, 2:42.
KC_FG Butker 23, :00.
Third Quarter
KC_FG Butker 31, 10:32.
Den_Patrick 10 pass from Lock (pass failed), 3:50.
KC_Kelce 20 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:06.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Butker 48, 1:04.
A_12,578.
___
|
|Den
|KC
|First downs
|19
|25
|Total Net Yards
|330
|447
|Rushes-yards
|33-179
|22-134
|Passing
|151
|313
|Punt Returns
|1–2
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|3-77
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-28-2
|25-40-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-5
|Punts
|3-38.3
|3-37.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-31
|5-44
|Time of Possession
|30:31
|29:29
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Gordon 15-131, Lindsay 14-26, Hamler 2-13, Lock 2-9. Kansas City, Bell 11-40, Williams 6-38, Hill 1-30, Mahomes 4-26.
PASSING_Denver, Lock 15-28-2-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 25-40-0-318.
RECEIVING_Denver, Fant 4-57, Patrick 4-44, Hamler 2-16, Vannett 2-7, Cleveland 1-11, Gordon 1-11, Jeudy 1-5. Kansas City, Kelce 8-136, Hill 6-58, Watkins 4-35, Robinson 2-39, Bell 2-15, Hardman 1-15, Keizer 1-15, Williams 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 57.
