Kansas City 32, New Orleans 29

Kansas City 7 7 7 11 — 32 New Orleans 0 9 6 14 — 29

First Quarter

KC_Ty.Hill 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:18.

Second Quarter

KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:58.

NO_Ta.Hill 1 run (Lutz kick), 10:21.

NO_safety, :03.

Third Quarter

NO_Murray 24 pass from Brees (pass failed), 13:16.

KC_Hardman 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:23.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Bell 12 run (Kelce pass from Mahomes), 13:44.

NO_Kamara 14 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:43.

KC_FG Butker 22, 4:18.

NO_Humphrey 17 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:06.

A_3,000.

___

KC NO First downs 34 15 Total Net Yards 411 285 Rushes-yards 41-179 17-60 Passing 232 225 Punt Returns 5–15 2-26 Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-34 Interceptions Ret. 1-3 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 26-47-0 15-34-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-22 1-9 Punts 6-40.5 8-47.3 Fumbles-Lost 3-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-54 10-93 Time of Possession 41:14 18:46

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-79, Bell 15-62, Mahomes 7-37, Williams 3-5, Hill 1-1, Hardman 1-(minus 5). New Orleans, Kamara 11-54, T.Hill 2-3, Murray 4-3.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 26-47-0-254. New Orleans, Brees 15-34-1-234.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-68, Hill 6-53, Watkins 4-60, Hardman 3-22, Robinson 2-27, Bell 1-14, Yelder 1-6, Edwards-Helaire 1-4. New Orleans, Sanders 4-76, Kamara 3-40, Cook 2-29, Humphrey 2-29, Murray 2-26, Smith 1-25, Burton 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

