Kansas City 32, New Orleans 29

|Kansas City
|7
|7
|7
|11
|—
|32
|New Orleans
|0
|9
|6
|14
|—
|29
First Quarter
KC_Ty.Hill 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:18.
Second Quarter
KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:58.
NO_Ta.Hill 1 run (Lutz kick), 10:21.
NO_safety, :03.
Third Quarter
NO_Murray 24 pass from Brees (pass failed), 13:16.
KC_Hardman 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:23.
Fourth Quarter
KC_Bell 12 run (Kelce pass from Mahomes), 13:44.
NO_Kamara 14 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:43.
KC_FG Butker 22, 4:18.
NO_Humphrey 17 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 2:06.
A_3,000.
___
|
|KC
|NO
|First downs
|34
|15
|Total Net Yards
|411
|285
|Rushes-yards
|41-179
|17-60
|Passing
|232
|225
|Punt Returns
|5–15
|2-26
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-34
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-47-0
|15-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-22
|1-9
|Punts
|6-40.5
|8-47.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-54
|10-93
|Time of Possession
|41:14
|18:46
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 14-79, Bell 15-62, Mahomes 7-37, Williams 3-5, Hill 1-1, Hardman 1-(minus 5). New Orleans, Kamara 11-54, T.Hill 2-3, Murray 4-3.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 26-47-0-254. New Orleans, Brees 15-34-1-234.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 8-68, Hill 6-53, Watkins 4-60, Hardman 3-22, Robinson 2-27, Bell 1-14, Yelder 1-6, Edwards-Helaire 1-4. New Orleans, Sanders 4-76, Kamara 3-40, Cook 2-29, Humphrey 2-29, Murray 2-26, Smith 1-25, Burton 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
