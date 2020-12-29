Trending:
Kansas St. 60, Nebraska-Omaha 58

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 10:04 pm
NEBRASKA-OMAHA (2-7)

Pile 2-7 1-2 5, Tut 0-7 2-2 2, Akinwole 7-9 2-2 19, Roe 4-10 1-2 12, Ruffin 2-4 1-2 6, Hughes 1-4 1-2 3, Smith 3-6 0-1 6, Booth 0-1 1-2 1, Robinson 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 20-50 10-17 58.

KANSAS ST. (4-5)

Bradford 3-5 1-2 7, D.Gordon 3-5 0-0 6, McGuirl 5-13 1-3 13, Miguel 3-14 2-3 11, Pack 4-11 0-0 9, Williams 3-11 0-0 7, Linguard 3-3 0-0 7, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 4-8 60.

Halftime_Kansas St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Nebraska-Omaha 8-19 (Akinwole 3-4, Roe 3-8, Robinson 1-1, Ruffin 1-3, Booth 0-1, Smith 0-2), Kansas St. 8-31 (Miguel 3-8, McGuirl 2-9, Linguard 1-1, Williams 1-5, Pack 1-6, D.Gordon 0-2). Rebounds_Nebraska-Omaha 34 (Tut 9), Kansas St. 35 (Bradford, D.Gordon 10). Assists_Nebraska-Omaha 11 (Pile, Akinwole, Ruffin 2), Kansas St. 16 (McGuirl 6). Total Fouls_Nebraska-Omaha 13, Kansas St. 17.

