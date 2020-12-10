Kansas St. 62, No. 22 S. Dakota St. 53

S. DAKOTA ST. (3-1)
Burckhard 6-11 1-2 13, Nelson 4-12 1-5 9, Selland 5-13 2-5 15, Irwin 1-5 0-0 2, Theuninck 3-4 0-0 9, Greer 1-4 1-2 3, Stapleton 0-2 0-0 0, Byom 0-1 0-0 0, Vlastuin 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-54 5-14 53
KANSAS ST. (3-2)
Lee 7-10 4-5 18, Carr 4-14 2-5 12, Ebert 0-5 1-2 1, Goodson 3-6 0-0 9, Ranke 3-7 2-2 10, Macke 4-6 0-0 8, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0, Lauterbach 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 9-14 62
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|11
|20
|15
|—
|53
|Kansas St.
|20
|16
|15
|11
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 6-29 (Burckhard 0-3, Nelson 0-4, Selland 3-10, Irwin 0-2, Theuninck 3-4, Greer 0-3, Stapleton 0-1, Byom 0-1, Vlastuin 0-1), Kansas St. 7-27 (Carr 2-9, Ebert 0-3, Goodson 3-6, Ranke 2-6, Macke 0-1, Moore 0-2). Assists_S. Dakota St. 14 (Selland 4), Kansas St. 18 (Carr 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 29 (Nelson 3-7), Kansas St. 45 (Lee 4-9). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 14, Kansas St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_437.
