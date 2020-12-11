Trending:
Kansas St. 76, Milwaukee 75

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 10:20 pm
< a min read
      

MILWAUKEE (0-1)

Allen 1-2 1-2 3, Gholston 5-17 3-4 15, Lucas 2-10 6-8 11, Thomas 3-6 3-4 10, Brown 2-5 2-2 7, Simms 2-2 1-2 6, Coleman 4-6 5-6 14, Taylor 1-2 0-0 3, Newby 2-3 0-0 6, Hancock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 21-28 75.

KANSAS ST. (2-4)

Bradford 6-8 6-11 18, D.Gordon 1-3 0-0 2, McGuirl 4-7 1-3 11, Miguel 7-14 1-2 17, Pack 5-12 0-2 12, Williams 6-8 0-0 16, A.Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Linguard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 8-18 76.

Halftime_Kansas St. 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 10-23 (Newby 2-3, Gholston 2-5, Simms 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Coleman 1-2, Thomas 1-3, Brown 1-4, Lucas 1-4), Kansas St. 10-22 (Williams 4-5, Pack 2-3, McGuirl 2-5, Miguel 2-7, D.Gordon 0-2). Fouled Out_Simms. Rebounds_Milwaukee 32 (Gholston, Coleman 6), Kansas St. 28 (Bradford 7). Assists_Milwaukee 15 (Lucas 9), Kansas St. 20 (McGuirl 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Kansas St. 20. A_577 (12,528).

