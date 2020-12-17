Keenan Allen, Mike Williams active for Chargers vs. Raiders

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 7:04 pm
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will have starting receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams active for a division showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Allen is active Thursday night despite a hamstring injury and Williams is active despite an injured back. Both receivers had been listed as questionable.

The Raiders will be without cornerback Nevin Lawson, who was listed questionable with an illness. Las Vegas already had ruled out cornerback Damon Arnette, safety Johnathan Abram and linebacker Nicholas Morrow with concussions, and defensive end Clelin Ferrell with a shoulder injury.

The other inactive players for the Raiders are quarterback Nathan Peterman and tackle Brandon Parker. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson also won’t coach because of COVID-19 related reasons.

The inactive players for the Chargers are right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), LB Emeke Egbule (illness), LB Denzel Perryman, S Nasir Adderley (shoulder), QB Easton Stick, WR Joe Reed and RB Justin Jackson.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

