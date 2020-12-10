Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kennesaw St. squares off against Dalton State

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 8:45 pm
< a min read
      

Dalton State vs. Kennesaw State (2-2)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls are set to battle the Roadrunners of NAIA program Dalton State. Kennesaw State lost 93-58 at Creighton in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Kennesaw State’s Chris Youngblood, Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud have collectively scored 35 percent of all Owls points this season.SOLID SPENCER: Through four games, Kennesaw State’s Spencer Rodgers has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 1-12 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Owls put up 56.4 points per contest across those 13 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists