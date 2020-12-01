Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LeTourneau 102-57

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 10:11 pm
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil tied his career high with 23 points as Stephen F. Austin romped past LeTourneau 102-57 on Tuesday night.

Kensmil hit 11 of 14 shots and grabbed seven rebounds.

David Kachelries had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (1-0). DeAndre Heckard added 15 points and Roti Ware had 13 points.

John Argue had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Yellow Jackets.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

