Kia Tigers in S. Korea signs Mengden to $1 million contract

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 11:28 pm
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Kia Tigers in South Korea says it has signed right-hander pitcher Daniel Mengden from the U.S. Major Leagues to a $1 million contract.

A club statement Friday said the deal is comprised of $425,000 in salary, $300,000 in a signing bonus and $275,000 in incentives.

Mengden, a native of Houston, Texas, played five seasons in the Major Leagues and six seasons in the minor leagues.

The 27-year-old played for the Oakland Athletics from 2016 to this season with a 17-20 record and an ERA of 4.64 in 60 appearances. He holds a 30-14 record with a 3.14 ERA in the minor leagues.

The Kia Tigers ranked sixth in the 10-team Korean professional baseball league this season.

