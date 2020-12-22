On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kinsey lifts Marshall past UNC-Asheville 88-67

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 8:04 pm
< a min read
      

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey scored 26 points and Mikel Beyers added 20 as Marshall romped past UNC-Asheville 88-67 on Tuesday night.

Jarrod West had 12 points and Obinna Anochili-Killen added 10 for Marshall (6-1).

Tajion Jones had 18 points for the Bulldogs (3-4). Trent Stephney added 12 points and Coty Jude had 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA, United Way, DoorDash deliver food, supplies to Veterans experiencing food insecurity