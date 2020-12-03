On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Knight scores 21 to lift Southern Utah over Montana 64-63

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:42 pm
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — John Knight III had 21 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 2.6 seconds left, and Southern Utah beat Montana 64-63 on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Maizen Fausett had 14 points and Harrison Butler added eight rebounds for Southern Utah (2-1). Tevian Jones, who entered averaging 19.5 points per game, was held to three points on 1-of-7 shooting. Knight also grabbed nine rebounds.

Josh Vazquez had 14 points for the Grizzlies (0-2, 0-1). Michael Steadman added 12 points, and Kyle Owens had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Vazquez tied it at 63 on a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

