Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Krutwig leads Loyola of Chicago past Chicago State 88-51

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 7:48 pm
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig had 22 points as Loyola of Chicago easily beat Chicago State 88-51 on Wednesday.

Krutwig made 10 of 13 shots and grabbed nine rebounds.

Tate Hall had 15 points for Loyola of Chicago (2-0). Marquise Kennedy added six assists.

Levelle Zeigler had 12 points for the Cougars (0-6). Ke’Sean Davis added 10 points.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships