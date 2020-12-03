On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Kuxhausen lifts McNeese St. past Dallas Christian 140-37

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 12:35 am
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen had 28 points as McNeese State easily beat Dallas Christian 140-37 on Wednesday night.

Kuxhausen hit 8 of 12 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

Carlos Rosario had 18 points and 12 rebounds for McNeese State (1-1). Braelon Bush added 13 points and 10 assists. Ra’Shawn Langston had 12 points.

It was the first time this season McNeese State scored at least 100 points.

Reggie Daniels had three blocks for the Crusaders.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

