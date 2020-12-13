On Air: Business of Government Hour
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

December 13, 2020
Atlanta 7 10 0 0 17
L.A. Chargers 7 3 7 3 20

First Quarter

LAC_K.Allen 10 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 3:57.

Atl_Ridley 39 pass from Gage (Koo kick), :21.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 45, 9:47.

LAC_FG Badgley 35, 8:13.

Atl_Treadwell 9 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 4:51.

Third Quarter

LAC_Johnson 12 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:10.

Fourth Quarter

LAC_FG Badgley 43, :00.

A_0.

___

Atl LAC
First downs 19 23
Total Net Yards 319 345
Rushes-yards 20-70 26-105
Passing 249 240
Punt Returns 3-40 1-1
Kickoff Returns 1-22 3-109
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 3-11
Comp-Att-Int 22-33-3 36-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 1-3
Punts 2-42.5 3-50.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 4-35 6-40
Time of Possession 25:45 34:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, I.Smith 11-42, Gurley 6-19, Hill 1-3, K.Smith 1-3, Ryan 1-3. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 15-79, Ballage 7-14, Jackson 3-9, Nabers 1-3.

PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-32-3-224, Gage 1-1-0-39. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 36-44-1-243.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 8-124, Gage 5-82, Gurley 2-12, Hill 1-12, Powell 1-9, Treadwell 1-9, Graham 1-7, Hurst 1-7, I.Smith 1-3, K.Smith 1-(minus 2). L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 9-67, Allen 9-52, Johnson 6-55, Henry 6-41, Jackson 3-10, Guyton 1-8, Ballage 1-6, Hill 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

