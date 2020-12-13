L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

|Atlanta
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|3
|7
|3
|—
|20
First Quarter
LAC_K.Allen 10 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 3:57.
Atl_Ridley 39 pass from Gage (Koo kick), :21.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 45, 9:47.
LAC_FG Badgley 35, 8:13.
Atl_Treadwell 9 pass from Ryan (Koo kick), 4:51.
Third Quarter
LAC_Johnson 12 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 1:10.
Fourth Quarter
LAC_FG Badgley 43, :00.
A_0.
___
|
|Atl
|LAC
|First downs
|19
|23
|Total Net Yards
|319
|345
|Rushes-yards
|20-70
|26-105
|Passing
|249
|240
|Punt Returns
|3-40
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|3-109
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|3-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-33-3
|36-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-3
|Punts
|2-42.5
|3-50.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-35
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|25:45
|34:15
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, I.Smith 11-42, Gurley 6-19, Hill 1-3, K.Smith 1-3, Ryan 1-3. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 15-79, Ballage 7-14, Jackson 3-9, Nabers 1-3.
PASSING_Atlanta, Ryan 21-32-3-224, Gage 1-1-0-39. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 36-44-1-243.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Ridley 8-124, Gage 5-82, Gurley 2-12, Hill 1-12, Powell 1-9, Treadwell 1-9, Graham 1-7, Hurst 1-7, I.Smith 1-3, K.Smith 1-(minus 2). L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 9-67, Allen 9-52, Johnson 6-55, Henry 6-41, Jackson 3-10, Guyton 1-8, Ballage 1-6, Hill 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
