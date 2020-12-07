On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
La.-Lafeyette squares off against LSU-Alexandria

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

LSU-Alexandria vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns will be taking on the Generals of NAIA program LSU-Alexandria. Louisiana-Lafayette is coming off an 84-73 home win over LSU-Shreveport in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Theo Akwuba has averaged 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this year for Louisiana-Lafayette. Mylik Wilson is also a big contributor, with 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.ACCURATE ADEBUTU: Jordan Adebutu has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette went 4-6 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns offense scored 73.1 points per contest across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

