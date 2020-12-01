La.-Lafeyette takes on UNO

Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) vs. New Orleans (0-2)

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Lafayette and New Orleans look to bounce back from losses. Louisiana-Lafayette fell short in a 112-82 game to Baylor on Saturday. New Orleans lost 82-53 at Texas A&M on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, LaDarius Marshall and Lamont Berzat have collectively accounted for 69 percent of all Privateers scoring this season.CLUTCH CEDRIC: Cedric Russell has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana-Lafayette went 4-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Ragin’ Cajuns gave up 78.2 points per game while scoring 73.1 per matchup. New Orleans went 0-6 in non-conference play, averaging 59.3 points and allowing 84 per game in the process.

